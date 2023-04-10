A group of bikers decided to spread some Easter cheer on Sunday by delivering treats to children staying in hospital.

The Freewheel Cruise Riders Association is a family-based motorbike club which regularly meets and gives back to the community.

Social secretary Steven Webb came up with the idea of delivering Easter eggs, toys and colouring books to children staying in Lynn's Queen Elizabeth hospital over the Easter period.

Members of the Freewheel Cruise Riders Association delivering Easter eggs to children at the QEH

"It was a really good day, we had over 100 eggs and club members came with a trailer on the back which was packed out," said Steven.

A total of 37 bikes and trikes took part, heading to the QEH and riding around the hospital twice so patients could see the variety of decorated vehicles and riders.

"It's something we wanted to do as a bike club, we're just a little family group," said Steven.

A variety of bikes and trikes made their way to the hospital on Easter Sunday

Nurses from the hospital came out to see the bikes and even got the chance to sit on one too before riders made their way on to Hunstanton.

The Freewheel Cruise Riders Association is a Norfolk-based group made up of Kawasaki VNs ranging from 900cc up to 1700cc and plan bike rides, weekends away and more.

The group is planning more charity-based events and is aiming to do something at Christmas time.

Some of the Kawasaki motorbikes

Kawasaki riders on their way to the QEH

Sunday marked the first event that Steven organised, he said: "It went really well, more people turned up than I thought there would be, we're quite a young bike club."