Bikers united at a Lynn barbershop for a two-wheeled late summer bonanza to raise money for charity.

Hosted by Captain Fawcett, founded by Richie Finney, and renowned motorcycle maven Noni Stannard, the “Bikes, Barber-cue and Beerd’s Ride and Show” saw more than 200 people turn up on the day.

The Fawcett crew turned bartenders for the event, and sales of drinks alone raised over £400 in support of the charity Make-A-Wish UK, which helps make dreams come true for seriously ill children and their families.

Many came along to the bike day hosted by Captain Fawcett

Richie said: “Captain Fawcett was delighted to join forces with Noni Stannard who is a veritable rockstar of the motorcycling world! Make-A-Wish is a brilliant charity which the Captain has supported for several years through various events, not least BarbersRide, an epic road trip adventure, of which Captain Fawcett is a founder.

“Having just ridden nigh on 1,000 miles across Europe for BarbersRide’s eighth consecutive year, it was a great pleasure to welcome local bikes and their riders at home in Norfolk.

“A huge Thank You is to all of those who both supported & attended Fawcett HQ, and of course to Noni Stannard who helped organise this simply superb bash.”

Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum is open to visitors. The exhibition displays ‘extraordinary tonsorial treasures’, dating back over 400 years, and is believed to be the largest collection of its kind anywhere in the world.

The company exports its men’s grooming products to 41 different countries.