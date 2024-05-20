Active travel is being encouraged even more in town as residents now have the opportunity to hire bikes to get around.

The cycle hire was officially launched at Alive Lynnsport on Friday with a special opening ceremony in the evening.

Bikes are located at KASET (skatepark) at the Lynn.

The cycle hire has officially opened at KASET. Picture: Ian Burt

The Alive West Norfolk team will be on hand alongside local cycle clubs and groups to help anyone interested in getting started and also to give advice, point people in the right direction of local cycling opportunities or just help with cycle hire.

Cycle hire costs £10 a day for adults and £5 for children. Bikes will be suitable for two-year-olds to adults with options for children’s seats and trailers.

Working with West Norfolk Council, funding the project has been secured from the Shared Prosperity Fund to set up the service and work in the community to encourage more people in cycling via a range of events and programmes to be delivered by Alive's Active Community Team.

Cycle hires can be booked by visiting Alive West Norfolk’s website.

The clubs include Lynn Cycle Club, Go-Ride, Velouse Flyers, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Bicycle User Group (BUG) and Lynn Triathlon Club.

Tommy Goode, Head of performance and development for Alive West Norfolk said: “We are delighted to be working with the borough council to expand our current facilities at Lynnsport.

“Introducing a new service of affordable cycle hire will enable the community to enjoy the benefits of cycling and our team along with local clubs will introduce a programme of events and activities to build people’s confidence with cycling.”

Simon Ring, council cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing added: “Through our work and those of our partners, including Alive West Norfolk who are wholly owned by the council, we are setting the example for others to follow.

“The funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund has opened up this opportunity to not just create a new cycle hire centre but also deliver a whole programme of activities that will use the experience of the Alive Active Community Team to engage with local residents to help them with a more environmentally friendly way of travelling around West Norfolk.”

Eight-year-old Evie put one of the children's bikes to the test. Picture: Ian Burt

Mayor Paul Bland tried out one of the cycles for himself. Picture: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland with eight0year-old Evie. Picture: Ian Burt

Ashley Sheen from Alive West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Joe Murfitt & Milly Watson from Alive West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

The launch featured the Alive Active Community Team (cycling for children), Pedal and Natter (a social ride for adults with BUG), King's Lynn Cycling Club, Go-Ride, Velouse Flyers, KASET BMX and details will be available on Alive West Norfolk indoor group cycling classes.