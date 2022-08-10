A mother and daughter originally from Ukraine have been donated bikes by the Trinity Rotary Club in Lynn.

Marta and her eight-year-old daughter Ilenora are living with a relative in town after fleeing from Ukraine, leaving Ilenora's father behind.

They have been helped by the Trinity Rotary and the Hanseatic Union, a Lynn-based charity that looks after inmigrants and refugees.

Marta on left, Julie Chaplin of the Hanseatic Union and Ilenora being presented with the bikes by members of Trinity Rotary Club. (58525873)

The Rotary club are looking for more second hand bicycles to be donated and said they would be delighted to receive bikes of any size.

John Thorpe, from the Rotary Club, said: "The donated bikes just needed fetching out of garages as they were not being used and needed some minor repairs to make them useful.

"The people of Lynn have helped us with donations for the Ukraine emergency and we are pleased to be putting these to use to help refugees living in town."

Julie Chaplin from the Hanseatic Union said: "Lynn and West Norfolk has immigrants from 22 different nationalities of which Ukrainians are the latest.

"They now number 200 people who are nearly all mothers and children, such as Marta and Ilenora, and more are expected.

"The bicycles will help Marta and Ilenora with their chores and getting to school."

If you have a bike which is in good condition and you want to donate, contact John Thorpe on 07980 975545.