The RSPB is appealing for volunteers in Lynn to help with their pin badge collection pots that can be found in local stores across the county.

As the nation looks to make New Year’s resolutions, the RSPB say there’s no better time to get involved.

You could help to make a difference to wildlife by volunteering for as little as 30 minutes a month in your local area, at a time flexible to you.

The UK’s largest nature conservation charity, the RSPB, is looking for volunteers across Norfolk, especially in the Lynn and Norwich areas, that have a few hours to spare each month to help their cause.

As a vital fundraiser for the charity, pin badge collection volunteers play an important role in placing and checking on charity pin badge boxes in places like cafés, garden centres and shops in their local area.

Last year Covid-19 sent shock waves through the RSPB’s pin badge scheme, and in some areas reduced donations by 90% on the previous year’s income, affecting the charity’s work to save nature.

A selection of RSPB pin badges (54087983)

This year the RSPB are looking to rebuild the scheme having sadly lost valued volunteers and pin badge box placements in the local area as a result of the pandemic.

The role involves restocking boxes with their beautiful range of enamel wildlife pin badges and banking donations. It is really flexible, and works around people’s lifestyles, be that studying, working or retirement.

Sophie Feboul, RSPB England’s community fundraising manager said: "Our volunteers are our local representatives, and we could not do the work that we do without them.

Volunteers (54087986)

"Sadly, we currently have a number of boxes without volunteers to monitor them, and so they may have to be withdrawn and further income lost (along with the box disappearing from the community altogether) if we can’t find local volunteers to help us look after them.

"I’m always amazed at the generosity of our volunteers and hearing their success stories always makes my day.

"Pin Badge volunteering is a way for people to help towards the Nature and Climate Emergency within their local community.

"Volunteers make a difference to the RSPB by giving just 30 minutes a month in their local area, at a time to suit them.

"I’m really hopeful that we can find some new volunteers in Norfolk to help us with our cause here at the RSPB. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you."

If your New Year’s Resolution involves volunteering and helping a charity this January, and you think you could help volunteer or are a site that could host a box, then please contact the RSPB Community Fundraising team at ComFundraisingEng@rspb.org.uk and your local fundraiser will be in touch.