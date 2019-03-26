Birthday celebrations for South Lynn Community Cafe

To mark the first birthday of a community cafe offering a “doorstep service”, a special event was held last week with the deputy mayor on hand.

South Lynn Community Centre, based at the refurbished Baptist Church on Wisbech Road, offers a community hub for local people and groups.

Deputy mayor Geoff Hipperson and his wife Rose cut a cake during the gathering which was attended by over 30 people including county councillor Alexandra Kemp.

South Lynn Community Cafe Celebrating its first birthday at Kings Lynn Baptist Church, Wisbech Rd..Cafe Celebration with Borough Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Geoff Hipperson and his wife Rose (back centre), Pastor Kevan Crane (front) and other guests at the cafe.. (7939650)

The Rev Kevan Crane, who is the cafe’s Pastor, said it functions as a wellbeing centre as well as a place for people to meet for a chat over coffee.

He was in attendance for the birthday celebration on Wednesday morning.

“We wanted to have an event to thank volunteers who are dedicated to serving in the cafe as well as the cafe manager Paula Blowers,” he said.

“It’s good to see local community people using the cafe when dropping in after school for a coffee and chat.

“We also provide monthly lunches and that is attended by people from the community who would be quite lonely. It is a chance to meet friends.”

The cafe is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and also offers a free soft play area for children.

Rev Crane added: “There are not many meeting places for folk in South Lynn without them going into town so this is a doorstep facility.”

Reducing food waste is also a priority for the cafe on board with the national Community Fridge project, preventing good food ending up in the bin.

Ms Kemp said: “I must pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of all the staff and volunteers, a tremendous resource run by the community for the community, within the South Lynn Baptist Church building.

“With the Community Fridge and Community Laptop, the cafe and monthly community lunch, it is a safe and trusted space, so friendly and welcoming, and helpful for those that need support.”