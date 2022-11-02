Money was raised for Parkinsons UK from an 80th birthday party at Ferry Lane Social Club in Lynn.

Lynn man John Woodford suggested that the 60 or so of his friends and family attending his party donate to the charity.

The donations received from the party on October 1 came to a total of £400.

Cheque presentation to Parkinsons Uk charity, pictured LtoR Lisa Lowe (Parkinsons UK) Jenette Stapleton. John Woodford, with members of the local Parkinsons Group

John said: "I wanted to raise money because my wife has the early onset of Parkinsons, so that seemed a good way to help research and help the local club."

On Thursday, at Dobbies monthly Parkinsons Club meeting, John presented a cheque with the total amount raised to Lisa Lowe, East Anglian Fundraising executive.