Bishop of Lynn reveals why he loves West Norfolk

The Bishop of Lynn has become the latest high-profile figure to back the Love West Norfolk campaign to promote the borough.

The Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick was consecrated as a bishop by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams, in June 2011, before being formally installed at Norwich Cathedral.

And he has highlighted the nature and community of the area as what makes the borough special.

He said: “Since coming to West Norfolk as Bishop nearly seven years ago, I have come to value both the place and people.

“I love the down to earth reality, the fabulous sunsets and sunrises and the warmth and welcome I have received everywhere.”

The campaign, which was launched last month, to create pride and aspiration within the local area and give people a voice on what they believe makes the area a great place to live and work.

Organisations including West Norfolk Council, Norfolk County Council. the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the College of West Anglia and Freebridge Community Housing are spearheading the campaign.

Residents and companies are being encouraged to get involved in a range of initiatives and events during the year.