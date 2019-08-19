Lynn's most senior church leader delivered a sermon with a difference last night at the climax of a helterskelter project.

The Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, preached at the final service of Norwich Cathedral's Seeing It Differently project, which saw the 55 feet high attraction set up inside the building.

And he also took the final slide down the ride before the lights were switched off for the last time.

The Bishop of Lynn speaking from the helter skelter for the closing service of Seeing it Differently at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith (15429704)

Cathedral officials estimate that around 10,000 people slid down the ride during its 11-day stay in the building.

Some critics have argued that its presence was inappropriate in a place of worship.

But the Revd Canon Andy Bryant, the cathedral's Canon for Mission and Pastoral Care, said it had served its purpose in encouraging people to think more about faith.

The Bishop of Lynn taking the closing service of Seeing it Differently at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith (15430602)

He said: "The things I will most carry away from this time are the individual conversations, people sharing stories of connecting with the Cathedral, enjoying seeing the building from a new perspective, finding a welcome distraction at a difficult time in their lives, asking questions about faith and gaining new encouragement in their relationship with God.

"This is what this event has always been about; providing time and space for both human and God encounters.

“As the lights on the helter-skelter are turned off for the final time, it truly does feel like together we have learnt to see things differently and that the real adventure is just beginning.”