Bishop sings to old folks club celebrating 53rd anniversary

The Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, attended the Forget-Me-Not old folks Luncheon Club at Gaywood Church Rooms on Wednesday afternoon.

The club is for over 60s and meets every Wednesday for a two-course hot lunch and fellowship.

The Bishop was im jovial mood, even taking to the floor to sing to diners. His choice of song was 'Words' by the Bee Gees which he described as a "love song sung by God to all of us."

Club members were marking the 53rd birthday of Forget-Me-Not.

To mark the occasion, founder member and former chairman, Elaine Price-Jones, aged 97, and 99-year-old Gwen Stanford, together with Doreen Garner, Joyce Fitzgerald and Ken Robinson joined the Bishop in cutting a celebration iced-cake.

Bishop of Lynn attending the Forget-Me-Not Club. MLNF-19AF03343

During his visit to Gaywood, the Bishop also met the clergy of St Faith's Church before presiding over the regular 10am communion service in the church.

He later met students at Springwood High School and Fairstead Primary School, before being shown around the former St Faith's Church Bungalow which is being re-developed as a new community hub.

The hub will include a community café, new church office, drop-in centre and base for mental health charity, West Norfolk MIND.

During a busy day for the bishop, he was also shown the present St Faith's office, which is to become a new resource centre for the Norwich Diocese.

For more information on the Forget-Me-Not club call Lesley Harrison on 01553 672966.