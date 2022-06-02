An event will be taking place on Saturday to mark the new Jubilee memorial garden at Lynn's Night Shelter.

The Bishop of Lynn will bless the new garden that has been created in memory of former night shelter guests.

The Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen will conduct the short outdoor service at 3pm followed by a Jubilee party at St John’s Church in the Walks.

The Bishop of Norwich recently hosted an open day in his own beautiful garden in Norwich by the Bishop's Palace to raise funds for the Lynn Night Shelter.

The garden here has been created in the grounds of St John’s House to remember people experiencing homelessness who have sought help at the night shelter in the past.

Funding has been raised with the help of grants from Maxview Ltd and West Norfolk council Platinum Jubilee Fund. Designed to be visible from the street and entirely the work of our guests and volunteers, the planting includes two Prunus Tai-haku, great white cherry trees and a shrub rose chosen with the help of family or friends for each individual remembered.

Lucy McKitterick, Night Shelter co-ordinator, said: "At the Night Shelter we welcome as guests anyone with nowhere safe to stay, and central to our work is the understanding that each guest is an individual with needs and desires whom we encounter in hope both for their future when they leave our care and for their certain place in the love and care of God.

"If you come to see the Jubilee Garden you’ll see not only a lovely planting of roses but also the accompanying plaque where we chose for the dedication the text ‘Jesus said, In my Father’s house are many rooms."

"We can of course understand that in two ways, the heavenly home we hope for when we die but also the house at the Night Shelter where there are many rooms tonight for vulnerable people in need.

"The life expectancy in the UK for people experiencing homelessness is currently around 30 years below that for the rest of the population.

"The reality of this appalling statistic is that here at the Night Shelter we have cared for a number of people who have since died, some of them in the very bleakest of circumstances, the youngest was just 25.

"We felt that the Platinum Jubilee, when our nation reflects on seventy years of service given by our Queen, is the right time to create this new garden to remember the vulnerable people our community has served here.

"If you go past the railings on Blackfriars Road this week and smell the roses, know that here is a place where people have hope and please do look out for opportunities for volunteering with us this autumn if you’d like to be involved."