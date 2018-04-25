Bishop to rock at Gaywood church group’s anniversary show

The Bishop of Lynn will be the guest performer at a celebration concert to be held at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood this week.

Known as the Singing Bishop, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrickwill perform his signature number, Wild Thing, at the event, which starts at 7pm.

The show has been organised by local impresario Stephen Hayter, on behalf of The Friends of St Faith’s Church, a voluntary group which raises funds for the upkeep of the fabric of the centuries-old church on Gayton Road.

The Friends are marking 20 years since their formation and are using the milestone occasion to re-launch the group and issue a new, simplified coloured leaflet explaining what it does and how people can sign-up to become a Friend.

New-look leaflets will be available for audience members to take home after the concert.

Over the years the Friends, largely through private donations and legacies, have covered the bill for some of the more expensive equipment in the church including lighting and audio systems, improvements to heating plus the first phase of expensive roof repairs.

Group chairman Jackie Pearce said: “Raising funds for the preservation, restoration and repair of our ancient beloved building is the sole purpose of the Friends.

“In the near future, much more work needs to be done on the building and the Friends will be proud to make their contribution.”

There will certainly be a celebration mood to tonight’s concert with a number of local young singers, including Anthony Maley, Grace Burton, Josh Chilvers all appearing with popular veteran amateur actress Louise Smith who will be reading some of her light-hearted prose.

During the evening there will be refreshments and there will also be a raffle with some good prizes donated by individuals and local firms.

Mr Hayter said it promises to be a sparkling evening of favourite songs and musical items.

He said: “Our young cast have been hard at work in rehearsals for the evening. Audiences will be in for a real treat.

“We are delighted that our guest singer is The Bishop of Lynn. He is also singing the popular Simon and Garfunkel number, Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Tickets cost £7 each, or £10 for two, and include refreshments. They can be purchased on the door or by contacting the church office on 01553 774916 between 9am and noon on Wednesday and Friday morning.