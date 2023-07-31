If you’re looking for a sweet and affordable lunch hotspot, The Glass House in North Wootton is the place to be.

Myself and my friends Beth and Liv decided to call in on our way to the coast on Saturday lunchtime for a bite to eat.

Nestled on St Augustines Way between the Post Office and a Chinese takeaway, the bistro is what I can only describe as cute.

Outdoor seating was also available on a sunny day

On arrival, we were greeted by friendly staff who made our visit comfortable throughout and we were all really impressed by the stylish decor and plush seating. And clearly, others thought the same as the place was bustling.

Hanging plants and a sleek coffee bar along with other finishing touches made The Glass House feel modern and trendy.

We were impressed by the menu which offered anything you could fancy for lunch as well as all day breakfasts – which I very nearly chose to have.

Beth’s Lotus Biscoff iced latte really looked the part

But first, we ordered drinks, a variety of coffees and cold drinks making it a difficult choice for the three of us.

Beth had an iced Lotus Biscoff latte (£3.50) which really looked the part and came topped with cream, Biscoff sauce and of course the biscuit itself.

She said that her drink was creamy and tasty.

My dragonfruit refresher was sweet and refreshing

Liv opted for a pot of tea

I decided to have a dragon fruit refresher (£2.85) which was sweet and refreshing and came with strawberries.

Liv went for a pot of tea (£1.85) and enjoyed her brew.

Moving onto food, I opted to have an egg mayo sandwich on sourdough bread (£6.50). Normally this comes with crisps and a side salad, but I asked if I could swap the crisps for a portion of chips instead.

My egg mayo sandwich with chips and salad – which was topped with a lovely dressing

Liv had the toasted club sandwich (£8.50) which had chicken, bacon, mayonnaise, sliced egg and tomato inside. She also chose to swap her crisps for chips.

And Beth had the eggs benedict (£11.25) which came with smoked salmon. This was one of the all day breakfast options.

All of our food went down a treat, my sandwich was light, fluffy and flavoursome and was perfectly paired with a basket full of hand cut tripple cooked chips.

Beth’s eggs benedict with smoked salmon

Liv’s chicken club sandwich served with chips

Liv said how her sandwich was filled to the brim and that the chicken and bacon was tasty inside.

Beth agreed with our overall consensus and said that the amount of smoked salmon given was generous and was perfectly paired with hollandaise sauce.

With me and Liv paying an extra pound each for our chip swap, our total came to £36.55, which isn’t bad at all split three ways.

The bistro was well decorated and felt light and airy

Hanging foliage at the Glass House

The food and drinks were very good value for money in my opinion and portion sizes were just right. All of what we had was really tasty and I can’t wait to make a return for our next breakfast or lunch.

Ratings out of five:

Food: So many great breakfast and lunch options which are tasty and filling. ****

Drink: A great place for coffee lovers to get their caffeine fix and great different cold drinks too. ****

Price: It was great value for money for what you get. *****

Decor: We really loved the decor which felt cosy but also stylish and trendy. *****

Staff: Really lovely, chatty and friendly members of staff who were very welcoming. *****