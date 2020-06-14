Black Lives Matter demo in King's Lynn

Hundreds of people turned out on a sunny Saturday afternoon at The Walks in Lynn to make clear their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstration had originally been organised to take place at King's Lynn Town Hall but such was the interest in it that it was moved to The Walks to facilitate greater ease of social distancing.

Speakers addressed the crowd on the subject of racism felt by people of colour both in this country and in the United States, where the movement originated.