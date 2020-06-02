Black Lives Matter protest in King's Lynn in response to George Floyd's death

In order to show support for African-American George Floyd following his death last week, a Black Lives Matter protest will be taking place in Lynn.

A small group of campaigners have teamed up with Stand Up To Racism to arrange the protest, which will be staged outside the Town Hall at 2pm on Saturday.

One of the organisers, Jordan Stokes, said the protest is supporting the national and global response to Mr Floyd who was 46 when he died in Minneapolis last Monday.