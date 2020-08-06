Black Lives Matter rally lined up for King's Lynn

Another Black Lives Matter rally will take place in Lynn this weekend to coincide with an international commemoration.

Hundreds of people turned out on a sunny Saturday afternoon at The Walks in mid-June in response to the death of Afro-American George Floyd, which ignited worldwide protests.

And now a second rally will take part at the same location on Sunday at 1pm on the field opposite the Spar store on Tennyson Road.

Black Lives Matter demo at The Walks, Kings Lynn, in June. Another rally will take place this weekend

Organiser Jordan Stokes, an active campaigner in the town, said: “This date is to coincide with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.”

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection

It was first pronounced by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1994, marking the day of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in 1982.

