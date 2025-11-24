An elderly woman claims a council did not take her concerns seriously when she suspected a package was a potential bomb in a town centre car park.

The 85-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, parked up on the Tuesday Market Place on the afternoon of Friday, November 7, and noticed an abandoned package.

She said the package, which was the size of a square foot, had the word “danger” written on the side of it, and she became concerned.

The woman saw the abandoned package on the Tuesday Market Place, Lynn

“I thought it was a bomb,” she said.

“You just don’t know in today’s world. Just last week, somebody had left a bomb on a train.”

The elderly woman was on the way to Lynn’s Corn Exchange to watch a show. She alerted its manager, who came to have a look and got in touch with a parking warden.

A spokesperson for West Norfolk Council confirmed that a civil enforcement officer then came to investigate on the day.

“He found blackout blinds in a plastic bag. The plastic bag had a warning to keep the bag away from children,” the spokesperson said.

However, despite there being no major threat, the elderly woman has been left disappointed with her correspondence with the borough council.

After the incident, she returned home and contacted the borough council in hopes of an update.

“They said they did not have any information about it and told me if I wanted to make a complaint, I would have to email,” she added.

“I am 85 years old, and I do not have a computer. They have dismissed me. I cannot complain, and they threw this under the carpet.”

The woman believes that the parking warden should have taken the parcel away, instead of leaving it on top of another vehicle in the car park.

“The whole time I was at the show, I was wondering if it was a bomb,” she added.

“If it were a lost item, then it should have been taken to the lost property or the police instead of leaving it there.”