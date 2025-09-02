Black smoke was spotted rising from an industrial estate as firefighters tackled a skip blaze.

Two of Lynn’s fire crews were called to Hamlin Way at the Hardwick retail park at 7.51pm yesterday evening.

Concerned members of the public could be seen watching from Campbell’s Meadow as the smoke billowed into the air.

Black smoke could be seen above the industrial estate

Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that it was a skip that had caught on fire.

They wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A stop message, meaning the scene had been made safe, came in at 8.26pm.