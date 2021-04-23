A 20-year-old woman blamed a drug-driving offence on unwittingly being given a hash brownie.

Rosie Armstrong-Sanz was marginally over the specified limit for a breakdown product of cannabis when she drove in Loke Road, King's Lynn.

Appearing before town magistrates yesterday, she pleaded guilty to drug-driving on October 2, 2020.

The offence carries a mandatory minimum driving ban of 12 months but a defendant can put forward a special reasons argument for not being disqualified.

Armstrong-Sanz, who was not represented in court, said she does not drink, smoke or take drugs.

She had been given a brownie at a friend’s house.

“I was heading to the Travelodge and pulled over because I felt funny. I think it must have been spiked,” she said.

The court was told a test showed that she had 2.2 micrograms of the cannabis metabolite per litre of blood in her system, the limit being two.

The case was adjourned to September 21 and Armstrong-Sanz, of Pretoria Road, Gillingham, was granted unconditional bail.