As many residents continue to feel the impact of the cost of living crisis, a community shop in Lynn has been giving away blankets to help those struggling to afford food and energy prices.

Friends of the Earth, a climate group based in West Norfolk, has been giving away blankets as part of their Warm Homes campaign.

They have asked food banks, The Beacon in North Lynn, Lynn’s Night Shelter and the Salvation Army to distribute the blankets – but have also given some to Fairstead Community Shop.

Emma Brock, Fairstead community shop manager, Claire Taylor, volunteer and Jenny Walker from Friends of the Earth

Day to day, shop manager Emma Brock sees people who cannot afford to heat their homes.

Emma said: "People are coming to the shop to look for warm clothes because their homes are cold.

“We keep the prices of jumpers and cardigans as low as possible. The blankets will provide some short-term comfort but more help is needed."

Friends of the Earth launched their Warm Homes campaign in the hope that the government would provide cheaper energy prices for people in need the most.

Brenda Kent, coordinator at the Friends of the Earth group, said: "The Warm Homes campaign is asking the government to provide cheaper energy for those most in need.

“Also we are asking for action to stop heat leaking from poorly insulated homes. In West Norfolk 65% of homes are in need of basic insulation.

“A programme of insulation, area by area, would help to lower bills, lower air pollution and create green jobs.

“If not done now, families will struggle to pay energy bills for many years to come."