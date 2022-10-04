A tree believed to be older than 30 years has been cut down amidst rumours it was cleared to make room for solar panels.

A resident of Templemead, Reffley, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that a maple tree was removed from an area near Reffley Wood on September 17.

They believe it may have been there for more than three decades - and suggested the work had been undertaken illegally.

The area where the maple tree, believed to be more than 30 years old, was removed

However, West Norfolk Council - which says it does not own the land in question - has confirmed this was not the case.

Despite that, not all relevant permissions were sought before the tree was cut down.

A borough council spokesman said: “The tree in question did not have a tree preservation order preserving it and, although not fenced in, was on private property.

“It was not on borough council-owned land. The company who carried out the work accessed the tree through land that is leased by the borough council to

Reffley Association and should have asked either them or us to gain access

beforehand, which they did not do.

“However, it is likely that if they had asked, they would have been given permission. We would always ask companies who need access to approach us beforehand for permission.”

The Templemead resident says the tree being cut down has ‘outraged locals’ - and described it as a ‘blatant disregard for our local woodland’.

They added that rumours are spreading that the work was carried out to make space for solar panels at a nearby property on Rainsthorpe. These claims have not been confirmed.

However, Michael de Whalley - a Green Party member of the borough council - has said that if this is the case, he would condemn the action.

Cllr de Whalley said: “Trees take priority to solar panels.

“Trees provide valuable carbon storage for starters, but they also provide invaluable biodiversity opportunity.

“They’re also good for us as humans in terms of our mental wellbeing - we need green space.

“To cut trees down for solar panels is ... actually going up against current thinking in terms of planning.”

He added that it is a concern if contractors are carrying out work and accessing council-leased land without permission.

“It does cause a lot of

upset,” Cllr de Whalley said.

He urged residents

worried about green spaces to contact the council in a bid to have tree preservation

orders put in place.