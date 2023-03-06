A block of 13 residential flats may be built off Saddlebow Road, South Lynn, if West Norfolk planners give the go-ahead to proposals.

An outline planning application has been submitted for the site, described as scrub land, in St Michaels Road.

The proposal is to built up to 13 flats -11 of them two-bedroom and two one-bedroom – in a single building along with parking spaces and cycle storage.

The end of Saddlebow Road in South Lynn

The building is likely to be L-shaped and the long section will front the green at Morston Drift. It will have four storeys with a two-storey projection to the west of the site.

The planning statement says that although precise details of the design are unknown at this stage, it is likely that the proposal will have a contemporary appearance, similar in character to the existing terraced dwellings which front Morston Drift opposite.

It suggests this will create a positive appearance which addresses the wider regeneration area and that, with this in mind, it is likely that the general characteristics and design of the proposal will take cues from the existing terraced dwellings and flats.

It is likely that 24 parking spaces will be provided - some of it located outside whilst others will be provided on the ground floor of the main building. Within the ground floor provision will also be made for cycle storage.

The statement also makes the point that the site is within a highly sustainable location, within walking and cycle distance to a wide range of facilities including health, retail, employment, education and leisure and within walking and cycle distance to public transport hubs including the bus stop and train station.