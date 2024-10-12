A woman has organised the first domestic violence awareness day in Norfolk in aid of a charity which helped her and her family when they were going through domestic abuse.

Rebecca Fisher, who runs the parenting and lifestyle blog The Coastal Mummy, has arranged for today to be the first Norfolk domestic violence awareness day.

Rebecca, from Burnham Market, is an ambassador for the Pandora Project, a charity which supports vulnerable women across the county.

Rebecca Fisher has organised the first Norfolk domestic abuse awareness day

After experiencing domestic abuse herself, Rebecca wanted to help the charity which helped her and her family.

She has organised for Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange to be lit up purple, the colour representing the Pandora Project, on the awareness day.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by Rebecca in aid of the women and children’s charity.

The Alive Corn Exchange will be shining purple on Saturday, October 12

Rebecca said: “I grew up with an abusive father, so I’ve witnessed it firsthand.

“I had quite a lot of abuse when I was growing up and witnessed it with my mum. I was living through it for the majority of my life and it didn’t stop until I was 24. I’m only 29 now.

“Five years ago, my dad was no longer in my life anymore and we escaped it.”

October is domestic violence awareness month.

The Pandora Project offers advice, support and information to women and children affected by domestic abuse. It also offers support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Its website has a number of different resources to help those in situations of domestic abuse.

Rebecca added: “For the last five years, we have been rebuilding our lives. We’ve been seeing what life really should have been like for us and how bad it actually was.

“For the last five years, I’ve been spreading awareness, most people didn’t know it was happening to us either.

“I thought ‘I need to do something to help other people that are going through it’.

“It was pretty rubbish for me, but I need to make it so it’s not rubbish for anyone else.”

The Pandora Project also has a refuge where it takes women and children in. It needs donations of blankets, pyjamas and other items.

Rebecca added: “Some have fled from such a horrific situation. They have nothing with them.

“I think in Norfolk, we have so many little villages, it is easy for it (domestic violence) to go missing. A lot of people keep themselves to themselves.”

If you need help or advice, the Pandora Project has a live chat service with a support worker which is open from Monday to Friday 1pm-3pm.

If it’s an emergency or you’re in immediate danger always call 999