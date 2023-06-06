A charity which transports blood and other vital items has been presented with a new car by the King.

Norfolk Blood Bikes is ran entirely by volunteers and has been donated a £15,500 Ford Focus which will help them transport blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines, donor breast milk and any other urgently required medical items.

It’s thanks to the sponsor of the Sandringham Association of Royal Warrant Holders (SARWH) who fundraised for a year for the new car.

King Charles with the new blood bikes car

The vehicle is based at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and will deliver supplies to hospitals across the county as well as Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge as well as the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Jim Duncan, Chairman of the Norfolk Blood Bikes said: “The Sandringham Association of Royal Warrant Holders has raised an amazing amount of money for us, this has enabled us to replace one of our well used cars.

“The charity has a fleet of 12 motorbikes and four cars that are deployed across the county, so this donation has made a real difference to our objective of delivering a free out of normal working hours courier service to the NHS.

“Thank you for your generosity, it really is very much appreciated.”

The donation for the vehicle was presented to the Norfolk Blood Bikes at their annual general meeting at the end of September 2022. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II just weeks before, donors appreciated the opportunity to dedicate the car in memory of the monarch.

Each SARWH member has the opportunity to be elected and appointed as President of SARWH for one year.

On appointment, the President announces the charity which will be the beneficiary of the association’s annual fundraising events.

In 2021, Simon Ridgway, grantee of Simon Ridgway Ltd was elected as President and dedicated his fundraising year to Norfolk Blood Bikes.

He said: “My wife Alison and I are delighted with the donation to such a worthwhile charity.

“I have Alison to thank for recognising the Norfolk Blood Bikes’ uniform worn by Paul Southwell at the retirement function of the previous Estate Manager in May 2018 at Sandringham House.

“Paul was on duty that day and Alison enquired about his role as a volunteer. We were impressed by Paul’s dedication as a volunteer and how the local community and NHS benefitted.”

£2,000 was granted towards the President’s Charity by The Charity Fund of the Royal Warrant Holder’s Association, chaired at that time by Nick Farrow from Farrows Ltd.

A further £2,000 was donated by a generous Royal Warrant Holding company.