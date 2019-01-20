Blood moon may be seen over West Norfolk tonight

Early birds have a chance of seeing an astronomical phenomenon in the early hours of tomorrow morning as a super blood wolf moon is on display.

blood moon (6623796)

A total lunar eclipse will give an apparent reddish colour to the lunar surface – known as a blood moon. At the same time, the moon will be slighty closer to Earth than normal and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual – a phenomenon called a supermoon.

In January, in America, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon – hence the super blood wolf moon.

A blood or red-coloured moon last occurred in July 2018, though clouds largely obscured views in in the UK.

The eclipse is set to begin at 2.36am in the UK , though observers are unlikely to see anything until much later in the morning.

The best time to catch the maximum eclipse is around 5.12am, when the moon will be completely submerged within the Earth’s shadow.