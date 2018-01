The first snowdrops of the season are beginning to bloom around West Norfolk, as the above picture taken at Oxburgh Hall shows.

The stately home, which is run by the National Trust, opened its grounds to the public at the weekend for the first in its series of snowdrop walks around the estate.

Snowdrops at Oxburgh Hall

The walks will continue over 16 dates throughout February and early March.