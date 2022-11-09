A West Norfolk village has won a gold Anglia in Bloom award.

South Wootton in Bloom was awarded a gold for its display in St Mary’s Churchyard Garden and were given a prize bowl.

In order to achieve the awards, the entry had to be judged in 13 different areas, including quality of planting, access, facilities, environment , conservation and design.

Pictured from left: Stella Mills, Nolan Mills with gold award, Karin Price with gold award bowl, Chairman Theresa Banks, Bharti Patel, Margaret Albinson, David Hankinson (60498669)

The group also secured two Silver Gilt awards for the village green and Wootton Park.

Chairman Theresa Banks said: “Everyone has had some contribution to make in achieving these awards.

“But special mention must go to Karin Price who worked tirelessly to make the Churchyard Garden a haven for visitors, and Nolan and Stella Mills who continually plant and tidy around the village.”

Judges said that St Mary’s Churchyard is “an excellent entry with beautiful trees and shrubs.”

South Wootton in Bloom currently has 11 members and associate helpers but are looking for more people to join the group.

The group meets at the South Wootton Parish meeting room every third Tuesday. Contact details can be found on the Borough Councils LILY website, or via Facebook.