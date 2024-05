There were delays to traffic over the bank holiday weekend due to a blown car tyre on a busy roundabout.

Police were alerted to the highway obstruction at 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday on the Pullover roundabout in Lynn.

Officers confirmed that the cause of the delay was a motorist’s tyre which had blown.

The incident happened on the A17 Pullover Roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The road was made clear by 3.40pm.