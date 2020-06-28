Town hall lit up in blue and gold as King's Lynn promotion celebration continues
Published: 13:46, 28 June 2020
| Updated: 14:01, 28 June 2020
The celebrations continued for King's Lynn Town's players, officials and fans last night as civic leaders paid tribute to their historic promotion.
Lynn's Town Hall was lit up in the club's blue and gold colours on Saturday evening in recognition of the team's elevation to the National League.
The tribute came 10 days after the Linnets were finally confirmed as National League North champions, following the curtailment of the season due to coronavirus.
