A senior Norfolk police officer outlined his career to a group of students at a West Norfolk high school during a recent visit.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Megicks told an assembly for Year 11s at Springwood High School how he first joined the police and outlined his various roles within different forces.

He also gave students at the West Norfolk Academies Trust school top tips for future careers with a wide range of opportunities from the Norfolk Constabulary.

“Speaking to young people is so important and I really enjoy getting the chance to do things like this,” he said.

“By explaining just how diverse our organisation is, and how many opportunities there are available, I am hoping to inspire them to think about careers that might not have occurred to them.

“It seems like hardly any time ago when I was at school sat thinking about what my future might look like and I’m really hopeful that among these students today we might have some of Norfolk’s next generation of police officers,” he added.

Detective Chief Constable Simon Megicks spoke about his career to pupils at Springwood High School.

During the course of the assembly, he said the careers varied from patrol officers and detectives to forensics and drone pilots and roles within support teams including finance and IT.