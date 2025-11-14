A blueprint to secure up to £20million investment in Lynn over the next decade has been unveiled.

The King’s Lynn Ten Year Vision has been developed following the announcement that the town has been selected to benefit from the Government’s Pride in Place programme, formerly known as the Plan for Neighbourhoods, which will see millions of funding unlocked over ten years from 2026.

The Ten Year Vision, which will shortly be submitted for endorsement to secure this funding, reflects aims of “thriving places, stronger and empowered communities”, setting out an exciting ambition for the town.

This ambition states: “Lynn will be a successful and inclusive town for everyone, with flourishing communities and new opportunities for people to live, work and visit.

“It will be easy to travel in to and throughout the town, with a healthy, safe, and welcoming environment.”

It is hoped that improved facilities, leisure, experiences and culture for people of all ages will ensure West Norfolk Council is able to achieve our town’s ambitions for:

• A vibrant, prosperous, and attractive town with a wide offering and easy access to green spaces and rich heritage

• A better connected town

• A town where people feel safe and well, that offers better life opportunities where healthy lives are supported

• A town where people are inspired to aim high and achieve their ambitions and better opportunities

In addition, the Ten Year Vision outlines the eight priority themes which will provide the focus for the investment in Lynn.

These are town centre revitalisation, neighbourhoods and affordable housing, employment and skills, health and wellbeing infrastructure, transport connectivity, safer streets, education and youth engagement, and community capacity building.

Coupled with this is a four-year investment plan which outlines the key projects that will be supported in the first part of the programme.

These projects include a review of community assets and community engagement to develop action plans with priority neighbourhoods, the next phase of riverfront regeneration, the St George’s Guildhall revamp, and work to identify a wider range of uses for the town centre.

This plan will be developed further once the programme begins in April 2026 and will be shaped by continued community engagement. Further details will be shared once the plan is approved by ministers.

Both schemes have been directly informed by community feedback which has been captured in recent years. This includes through comprehensive consultation in 2024 that saw around 1,100 people have their say, as well as engagement this year in the form of community conferences, community conversations, and workshops.

They have been approved by the Lynn Neighbourhood Board and the borough council cabinet and it will be submitted to the Government before the deadline of November 28.

Vicky Etheridge, chair of the Lynn Neighbourhood Board, said: “I am so grateful to everyone who has played a part in the creation of our Ten Year Vision and our first four-year investment plan.

“In particular, I must pay tribute to all the very many local people, community groups, and businesses who have played a vital role in shaping these plans by having their say, sharing their thoughts, and giving their time so generously.

“We have listened carefully to what we’ve heard and we are confident that what we have set out reflects our shared ambitions for our town meaning that we can prioritise this investment where it will make a long-lasting impact.

“The Pride in Place funding is a hugely exciting opportunity for King’s Lynn, and one that builds on the legacy of the Towns Fund investment and projects that the Board has been proud to oversee.

“We will continue to work closely with local people, community groups, councillors, businesses, partners, and stakeholders for the lifetime of our programme so that we can evolve the programme, adapt and deliver for Lynn together.”

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of the borough council, added: “We are working with partners to unlock the full potential of our unique place for local communities, delivering new facilities, opportunities and jobs for residents, supporting the local economy and making more of our rich heritage buildings and spaces for a stronger and sustainable future.

“This ten-year vision sets out a clear set of priorities for Lynn, shaped by what local people tell us matters most to them, building on significant progress to date from previous funding programmes, and rooted in the town’s rich cultural heritage and community identity.

“Through major regeneration and investment, our town will become a better connected, more attractive and accessible place, where residents and businesses are inspired and supported to achieve their ambitions, visitors choose to explore as a destination, and where there is more for everyone who comes into the town to enjoy and experience.

“Responding to local challenges and opportunities, our plans will complement the emerging King’s Lynn Masterplan, which itself will be shaped through community engagement over the coming months.”

Following the submission of the Ten Year Vision and investment plan, the Government will review the documents in line with the Pride in Place Programme and, subject to ministers signing off the plans, a response is expected early in the new year that will lead to the release of the first tranche of funding from April 2026.

In the meantime, community engagement is continuing with consultation to shape detailed masterplan proposals for the town taking place this winter, and people and businesses are encouraged to get involved and have their say.