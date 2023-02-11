A BMW was left dented by a drunk and disorderly man who has been ordered to pay nearly £500 in compensation.

Adrian Church, 35, of Mariners Way in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with two offences.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Adrian Church damaged a BMW in the Tuesday Market Place

Prosecuting, Hannah Butler said Church was spotted leaving the Maid's Head pub on the Tuesday Market Place by police at around 11.45pm on November 25.

They witnessed him waving his hands around, and he was told not to re-enter the premises.

Church then approached a BMW car and struck it, causing a loud noise. This led to two small dents on its bonnet.

He immediately told officers that he was sorry and would be happy to pay for the damage done.

Church, who had no previous convictions, was going to be given a conditional caution at Lynn Police Station - but he was unable to afford the penalty, and therefore had to face legal proceedings in court.

He told magistrates: "It was out of the ordinary for myself. It was a stupid mistake.

"It should not have happened and I feel horrible."

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, ordered Church to pay £480 in compensation for the damage caused to the vehicle.

He was handed no separate penalty for his drunk and disorderly behaviour, and did not have to pay any additional legal costs because of his current financial means.