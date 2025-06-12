Nothing could stop this motorist from making their fast food order - even with no licence or insurance.

Police seized a driver’s BMW in Lynn, who claimed their McDonald’s order was an “emergency”, on Tuesday.

The roads and armed policing team stopped the vehicle at the Hardwick Industrial Estate and discovered the driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance.

The driver was stopped on Lynn's Hardwick Industrial Estate on Tuesday. Picture: Norfolk Police

After reporting them, the crew took to social media platform X to clarify that “a McDonald's coffee is not an emergency”.