A board game cafe is “coming soon” to a building that has been empty in Lynn for several years.

Posters have been put up on the windows of 15-19 Tower Street, which was once the home of Burger and Social.

The building has been unoccupied since 2022, but the posters in the building window say that a board game cafe will be “coming soon”.

The Dice Box has placed posters in the empty Tower Street premises. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

The Dice Box, which has a number of sites across the country, will be opening its first branch in Norfolk.

They have board game cafes in Peterborough, Sheffield, Stockport and Eastbourne and are set to open new stores in Lynn, Birmingham, Nottingham and more.

Its website states you can book a table and play “as many games as you like” at one of its cafes, which also offers food and drink.

A poster in the window of the Tower Street building also states that the Dice Box is looking for new members of staff to join its team.