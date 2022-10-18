Eleven new interpretation boards have been placed around Lynn town centre, explaining some of the history of the town to visitors and residents.

The boards were placed by West Norfolk Council and financed by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Welcome Back fund.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, Cllr Graham Middleton said: “These boards give visitors to our town a warm welcome, tell some of town’s history and include a map of the area."

The information board at Chapel Street car park

The board at Ferry Lane

The board at The Purfleet

This board tells the history of the Great Ouse and the South Quay

Text and images for the boards were supplied by Lynn Civic Society and True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum. Many of the boards are situated in or near council car parks to welcome visitors to the town. There is also one on Ferry Lane and on Purfleet Street.

There are historic information boards in the Tuesday Market Place, Ferry Lane, the South Quay and the Purfleet, car park boards in Austin Street East, Austin Street West, St James Court, Baker Lane and Chapel Street and welcome boards in Baker Lane and Boal Quay.