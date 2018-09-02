Body discovered following fire at King's Lynn house

A body has been discovered in a North Lynn property following a fire there early this morning (Sunday, September 2).

The scene of a fire on Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a body was found. (3920059)

Police are investigating the incident, after emergency services were called to an address in Losinga Road at about 4.30am and a body was discovered inside the property.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Gallery1 Click to view

A police spokeswoman said a seal remains on the property and is likely to do so until at least tomorrow (Monday, September 3), whilst Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and fire investigators carry out enquiries to establish the cause.

She added: "As a result of police contact the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard procedure."