Officers searching for a missing Wisbech man discovered a body in a West Norfolk village yesterday.

Formal identification has not been completed after the discovery in St Germans but it is believed to be Sidney Meads, 64, who was reported missing last week.

The family have been alerted and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sidney Meads

Sidney was reported missing on Friday just after 2.30pm, having last been seen near his home on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, on Monday.