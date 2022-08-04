A body of a man has been found in a ditch on Swan Lane in Gaywood.

Police have been searching for a body this afternoon following the disappearance of 35-year-old Tolulope Oladosu from Lynn.

Norfolk Police have said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Tolulope have been informed."

Incident in Swan Lane King's Lynn Emergency Services in attendance. Road Closure.. (58448965)

The body was found this afternoon at 1.41pm by police and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and police officers are on the scene while they investigate the case further.

A file will be prepared for a coroner in due course.