The body of a man in his 50s was found inside a property in Lynn at the weekend.

Police were called to a property in Hospital Walk at 2.09pm on Saturday amid concerns for a man’s safety.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene, where the body of a man in his 50s was found inside, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said.

Ambulances on Hospital Walk in King's Lynn

Concerned members of the public contacted the Lynn News after seeing multiple ambulances parked up on the road.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” the police spokesperson added.