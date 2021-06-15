The funeral of retired West Norfolk Council officer Chris Bamfield, who went missing in November while windsurfing at Hunstanton, took place today after his body was recently recovered in Sweden.

Tonight in tribute to the 65-year-old father-of-two King's Lynn Town Hall and the Corn Exchange will be lit up red, which was his favourite colour.

A message from Mr Bamfield's family shared with his former colleagues at West Norfolk Council said his body only recently washed ashore in Sweden and that they were "happy to bring him home".

Former West Norfolk Council executive director Chris Bamfield was reported missing in November

A message on the council's social media today said: "King’s Lynn Town Hall and Alive Corn Exchange will be lit up in red this evening in memory of our colleague & friend, Chris Bamfield whose funeral took place today.

"Our thoughts are with his family. The family would like to say: “Our hero. The rudder that guided our ship through life.”

“As he brought light to the town, let the light bring life to his memory.”

Lynn town hall lit up red

His funeral was held this morning at Mintlyn Crematorium. Members of today's council cabinet meeting held a minute's silence for him.

Mr Bamfield, from Middleton, had worked at the borough council for 29 years and his disappearance was keenly felt.

He disappeared on the afternoon of Saturday, November 16. A red-and-white sail and a windsurfing board he was known to be using was later found in the water. His car was parked near Hunstanton Sailing Club.

Thousands was raised in his memory after his disappearance for the RNLI.