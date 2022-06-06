Earlier this morning residents in Fairstead claim they have been 'evacuated' after a 'suspicious package' was identified in the area.

Police have cordoned off the area, where a bomb disposal unit has allegedly been seen.

Residents have taken to social media saying "there's been a suspicious package and a man with a knife" and "I've seen a bomb disposal unit".

New Bus Shelter now installed on William Booth Road (Opposite Minster Court) Fairstead Estate King's Lynn.... (51959855)

However this comes amid conflicting reports.

Some social media users have said: "We are not being evacuated, it's probably just a gas leak."

Police have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.