'Bomb scare' on Fairstead estate in King's Lynn as police cordon off area due to 'suspicious package'
Published: 10:27, 06 June 2022
| Updated: 10:28, 06 June 2022
Earlier this morning residents in Fairstead claim they have been 'evacuated' after a 'suspicious package' was identified in the area.
Police have cordoned off the area, where a bomb disposal unit has allegedly been seen.
Residents have taken to social media saying "there's been a suspicious package and a man with a knife" and "I've seen a bomb disposal unit".
However this comes amid conflicting reports.
Some social media users have said: "We are not being evacuated, it's probably just a gas leak."
Police have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.