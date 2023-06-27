A bomb threat made at a town school earlier today has been confirmed as a hoax.

Students at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy were evacuated this morning after receiving the threatening email, with police called to the scene to investigate.

Enquiries to identify those behind the hoax are continuing, but officers have now left the school.

Police were attendance at the school, but have now left. Picture: Michael Fysh

They say that there is “no credible information at this time to say that this was anything other than a hoax”.

Police would like to speak to anyone with any information relating to the threat, or anybody who believes they may know who was involved.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 98 of June 27, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.