A Lynn poet is hoping to show children that “nothing is as bad as it seems” through a dragon she has created in her latest book.

The author, who goes by the name IamKDK, has released the first of a series of planned children’s books titled Uther.

Uther is a purple dragon who receives emails asking for help from children in need.

IamKDK is a poet who has written poems about everyday adult life as well as an array of other topics.

IamKDK said: “This is the first children’s book I have written.

“Uther is a dragon that can help kids. It’s about showing children that nothing is as bad as it seems.

“One story is about a boy who learns his dog has passed away and is then angry and stomps around, until Uther comes along and pretends to need the boy’s help.”

IamKDK, who is from Lynn, plans to visit local primary schools to do readings of Uther with youngsters.

Eventually, the author wants to sell her book across the country.

She will be doing a reading of her debut children’s novel, written in poetry, at the Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar in Lynn on October 31 at 1pm.

Uther is available to buy on Amazon.

