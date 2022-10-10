A new book has been launched called A Pilgrimage Trail of King's Lynn at an event held at the Town Hall on Wednesday.

The words in the book have been penned by Alison Gifford, pictured centre, Robert Fayers and Elizabeth James. King's Lynn Civic Society have made a pilgrimage trail and the book is based on a leaflet published by the Norfolk Museums Service highlighting the steel plaques which are fixed to five prominent pilgrimage sites in Lynn.

West Norfolk Council and Historic England support the trail and new plaques through their Heritage Action Zone Grant Aid.

New Book Launch at King's Lynn Town Hall by King's Lynn Author Alison Gifford. A Pilgrimage Trail of King's Lynn Pictired LtoR Dr. Paul Richards. Alison Gifford(Author) King's Lynn Town Mayor Lesley Bambridge.

Plaques are on or near the buildings they are associated with including Lynn Minster, Red Mount Chapel and St Nicholas Chapel and other buildings.

