In our weekly look at books, we focus on a novel with heavy crimes, romance and a lot of pie…

The Hotel Avocado is Bob Mortimer’s sparkling sequel to The Satsuma Complex.

It fizzes with off-the-wall humour and mystery, as the arrival of the sinister Mr Sequence casts Gary's potential move to Brighton in a strange new light.

The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer

Gary Thorn is struggling with a big decision - should he stay in London, wallowing in the safety of his legal job in Peckham and eating pies with his next door neighbour, Grace and her dog Lassoo? Or should he move to Brighton, where his girlfriend Emily is about to open The Hotel Avocado?

Either way, he’d be letting someone down.

But sinister forces are gathering in a cloud of launderette scented-vape smoke, and the arrival of the mysterious Mr Sequence puts Gary in an even worse predicament; soon, he might be dead.



All Gary wants is a happy life, but he also wants to be alive to enjoy it.

Top Ten Chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, in Lynn:

1. A Case of Mice and Murder – Sally Smith

2. We Solve Murders - Richard Osman

3. The Familiar – Leigh Bardugo

4. Precipice – Robert Harris

5. The Glassmaker – Tracy Chevalier

6. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

7. Richard Flanagan – Question 7

8. Sword – Max Hastings

9. King’s Lynn: A Potted History – Paul Richards

10. Conclave – Robert Harris



