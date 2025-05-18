In our weekly look at books we focus on Waterstones’ Non-Fiction of the Month for May 2025…

Question 7 by Richard Flanagan is a bravura love letter to Tasmania by way of H.G. Wells, nuclear physics and Hiroshima, all rendered in sublime, page-turning prose.

Beginning at a love hotel by Japan’s Inland Sea and ending by a river in Tasmania, the book is about the choices we make about love and the chain reaction that follows.

From an affair, through 1930s physics, to Flanagan’s father working as a slave labourer near Hiroshima when the atom bomb is dropped, this daisy chain of events reaches fission when a young man finds himself trapped in a rapid on a wild river, not knowing if he is to live or to die.

Flanagan has created a love song to his island home and his parents, and the terrible past that delivered him to that place.

Through a hypnotic melding of dream, history, science and memory, it shows how our lives so often arise out of the stories of others and the stories we invent about ourselves.

