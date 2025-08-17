An uplifting science fiction novel is Book of the Week…

Book of the Week with Waterstones of Lynn is The Last Gift of the Universe by Riley August.

Perfect reading for all fans of Becky Chambers, August's wonderfully beguiling cosmic tale features an archivist and their brother investigating the ruins of destroyed worlds, accompanied by their memorably cute and fearless cat Pumpkin.

The Last Gift of the Universe by Riley August

This is Waterstones Science Fiction & Fantasy Book of the Month for August.

A dying universe. A search for answers. An adventure at the end of a trillion lifetimes.

Scout is an archivist, searching the dead worlds of the cosmos for clues as to the fate of all these lost civilisations. While exploring another lifeless planet, they discover something unbelievable: a message from a witness to that world-ending entity thousands of years ago.

But uncovering the story and staying one step ahead of the profit-hungry corporation on their trail won’t be easy. Together with their brother and sometimes-fearless, space-faring cat Pumpkin, Scout must now race to save what matters most.

Waterstones Top Ten

1. The Safekeep – Yael Van Der Wouden

2. Sleepwalkers – Scarlett Thomas

3. In Too Deep – Lee Child, Andrew Child

4. Strange Houses - Uketsu;Rion,Jim(Trans)

5. Jurassic Park – Michael Crichton

6. You are Here – David Nicholls

7. Jess and Norma – Jessica Asquith & Norma Burton

8. The God of the Woods – Liz Moore

9. The Last Gift of the Universe – Riley August

10. The Peepshow – Kate Summerscale