Primary school pupils went out of their way to raise money in their break times by holding book sales.

Students at Gaywood Primary hosted a second-hand book sale to fund new equipment, such as bean bags and picnic blankets, to create an outdoor reading space.

In total, they raised £101.50 from the two sessions by selling more than 200 pre-loved books.

Pupils were encouraged to bring in ''pre-loved'' books

English lead at Gaywood Primary, Chloe Sneath, said: “The event was organised by the school’s reading leaders, who aim to promote their love of reading.”

The school’s nine “reading leaders”, who are in key stage two, delivered a whole school assembly as well as sending a message to parents to encourage them to send in donations.

Many books were sent in, including fiction, non-fiction and some poetry, meaning students had the opportunity to buy books for siblings and other family members.

Students at Gaywood Primary showing books they bought

Mrs Sneath added: “These events are important for promoting a love of reading among children within the community.

“They give children access to a wide range of literature, while also being environmentally friendly by encouraging the sharing of second-hand books.”

Pupils raised money by selling second-hand books

Reporting by Lola Hart