Books celebrate the very best of West Norfolk

West Norfolk is a haven for literary lovers and authors, and now library teams across the area have recommended books which offer yet another reason to Love West Norfolk.

West Norfolk’s literary scene is busy with regular readings by well-known local authors such as Elly Griffiths, and the King’s Lynn Literature Festival, which took place at the Town Hall last weekend.

Alison Thorne, the community librarian in Dersingham, Hunstanton, and Lynn Libraries is passionate about promoting local literary work.

She said: “West Norfolk is not only home to a number of authors, it also provides the setting for gripping plotlines and interesting characters.

“The beautiful coast and countryside, and the bustling towns, can provide a fantastic setting to tell a compelling story. We are so proud of all the stories which writers share about our area.”

Coinciding with the launch of the Norfolk Great Big Read, turn to page 62 for the reading list, the recommendations feature favourite West Norfolk-based authors, and other books set in the area.

Kerry Murray, library locality manager for West and North Norfolk, said: “We have fantastic libraries over here in West Norfolk, they are great community resources. Not only do they encourage reading but they also allow people to connect and meet with others at the events we hold.

“Our libraries really are another reason to love West Norfolk.”

Alison’s personal recommendations of West Norfolk-based authors, or books set in the local area, include Elly Griffiths’ The Crossing Places, which is the first in the Ruth Galloway series all set in West Norfolk.

Jim Kelly’s Death Wore White is the first in the Shaw and Valentine series set in West Norfolk. She also recommends James Nichols’ Apprentice Witch and Stephen Fry’s Hippopotamus.

Find out more about local authors at your closest library, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries-local-history-and-archives/libraries

Visit www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk to find out more about the Love West Norfolk campaign.