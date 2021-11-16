A group of pharmacists have walked 24 miles in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Laura Leadbitter, Dale Moughton and Ella Witney from Boots Pharmacy on Goodwins Road in Lynn, have completed their walk around Rutland Water reservoir near Oakham.

Pharmacy technician Laura said: "Everyone is touched by cancer or knows someone, family or friends .Plus we've seen some of our patients going through treatment. It's just nice to do something, to give something back to the charity."

Pictured from left: trainee pharmacy supervisor Ella Witney, pharmacy technician Laura Leadbitter and trainee pharmacy technician Dale Moughton.

So far the team has raised more than £300 and hopes to raise even more.

Laura said: "By the end my feet were tingling and I was glad to sit down! Ella said she was glad it was finished, Dale seemed fine, luckily, as he was the one driving us home!

"The weather was lovely, not too sunny and it didn't rain,"

Rutland Water.

Boots stores across the UK are in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

If you want to support Laura, Ella and Dale's and donate go to their JustGiving page.